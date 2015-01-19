Wellington named world's most livable city in global survey

If you want to live in a city with the best quality of life, Wellington is the place to go.

Wellington waterfront

The capital was ranked first out of 47 cities in a newly published Quality of Life survey, which looked at factors like pollution, salaries, climate and house prices.

Edinburgh in Scotland came second, followed by Vienna, Melbourne and then Zurich.

Big cities like London and New York, were in the bottom half of the table.

The Chief Executive of the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency says while it's definitely an ego boost, it also helps attract top international talent to live and work in the city.

"If you look at the latest ranking, Wellington is by some margin the smallest centre on the list. We're in a global war for talent and this helps us successfully compete against some of the most powerful cities on the planet."