Wellington moving back to Alert Level 1 at midnight

Wellington will move out of Alert Level 2 on at 11.59pm today, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced this afternoon.

Wellington shifted to Alert Level 2 at 6pm last Wednesday, at the time running through to 11.59pm Sunday, while the rest of the country remained at Alert Level 1.

However, those restrictions were on Sunday extended until 11.59pm today.

The heightened restrictions came after a Sydney traveller tested positive for the Delta variant of Covid-19 after returning to Australia. Their partner, who was also in New Zealand, later tested positive too.

Cabinet met today to discuss the next steps.

"Given that there have been no new cases of Covid-19 detected, nearly 2500 negative test results from close contacts of the case, including repeat negative results from the case's closest contacts the Cabinet has agreed to shift the Wellington region back to Alert Level 1 from 11.59pm tonight," Hipkins said.

"Testing centres will remain open in Wellington Central, Porirua, Kapiti Coast, Hutt Valley and the Wairarapa."

Trans-Tasman bubble to reopen to some states on Sunday

The Sydney traveller moved around Wellington, going to several food outlets and tourist hotspots between June 19 and 21.

As of yesterday, almost 2600 people had been identified as potential contacts of the traveller. However none has yet tested positive for the coronavirus.

Locations of interest in Wellington are available on the Ministry of Health website. Anyone who has been at the locations at the relevant times should immediately isolate at their home or accommodation and contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

Meanwhile, Cabinet also made the in principle decision today to lift parts of the trans-Tasman travel bubble from 11.59pm on Sunday.