Wellington moving to Alert Level 2 - what does it mean for you?

A visit from Sydney of a person later confirmed to have Covid-19 has seen Wellington move to Alert Level 2.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins made the announcement today, with the capital moving up an alert level at 6pm until at least Sunday.

It applies to Wairarapa and as far north as Otaki.

Here's what you need to know about Alert Level 2.

Schools and businesses remain open, but people are encouraged to take up alternative ways of working if possible.

People are encouraged to practice good hygiene, keep track of where they have been and stay home if they are unwell.

People are asked to stay two metres from others in public and in retail stores and one metre in most other places like workplaces, cafes, restaurants and gyms.

