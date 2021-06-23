TODAY |

Wellington moving to Alert Level 2 - what does it mean for you?

Source:  1 NEWS

A visit from Sydney of a person later confirmed to have Covid-19 has seen Wellington move to Alert Level 2.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield speaks on August 12 Source: Getty

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins made the announcement today, with the capital moving up an alert level at 6pm until at least Sunday.

It applies to Wairarapa and as far north as Otaki.

Wellington region to go to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 from 6pm

Here's what you need to know about Alert Level 2.

Schools and businesses remain open, but people are encouraged to take up alternative ways of working if possible.

People are encouraged to practice good hygiene, keep track of where they have been and stay home if they are unwell.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The capital will remain at Level 2 until Sunday, Chris Hipkins said. Source: 1 NEWS

People are asked to stay two metres from others in public and in retail stores and one metre in most other places like workplaces, cafes, restaurants and gyms.

Pedestrians in Wellington (file picture). Source: Getty

Masks are mandatory on public transport and encouraged where physical distancing isn't possible. Gatherings, including weddings and funerals, are limited to 100 people.

See the full list of exposure sites here.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 Advice and Info
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wellington region to go to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 from 6pm
2
Wellington moving to Alert Level 2 - what does it mean for you?
3
Popular Cuba St cafe joins list of Wellington Covid exposure sites
4
Officials identify over 50 contacts of man who visited Wellington with Covid
5
Live stream: Bloomfield, Hipkins speak as Wellington grapples with Covid scare
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Three plead not guilty over death of MMA fighter Fau Vake

Popular Cuba St cafe joins list of Wellington Covid exposure sites

'Biggest concern' is tourist's bar visit, NZ warned to 'brace for cases'

Covid-19: Hipkins says risk is low because visitor had one vaccine dose