Wellington motorist caught on camera pulling U-turn on motorway, driving wrong direction to avoid gridlock

A Wellington motorist has been caught on camera pulling a U-turn then driving the wrong way down the motorway to avoid heavy traffic ahead.

Footage of the incident – which took place on Saturday afternoon - was posted to Reddit by user beem1102 yesterday where it quickly racked up over 100 comments.

A crash had closed the Terrace Tunnel in both directions when the driver of the white vehicle made the U-turn.

The footage shows another vehicle reversing down the motorway and exiting at a nearby offramp to bypass the crash.

Opinion on the manoeuvre has been divided on the original Reddit post.

"What are the proper precautions for reversing down a motorway?! Honestly, you should have your license removed," one person commented.

"You'll understand the next time you're stuck for literally four hours," another Redditor replied.