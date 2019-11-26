Wellington motorist caught on camera pulling U-turn on motorway, driving wrong direction to avoid gridlock

A Wellington motorist has been caught on camera pulling a U-turn then driving the wrong way down the motorway to avoid heavy traffic ahead.
Footage of the incident – which took place on Saturday afternoon - was posted to Reddit by user beem1102 yesterday where it quickly racked up over 100 comments.
A crash had closed the Terrace Tunnel in both directions when the driver of the white vehicle made the U-turn.
The footage shows another vehicle reversing down the motorway and exiting at a nearby offramp to bypass the crash.
Opinion on the manoeuvre has been divided on the original Reddit post.
"What are the proper precautions for reversing down a motorway?! Honestly, you should have your license removed," one person commented.
"You'll understand the next time you're stuck for literally four hours," another Redditor replied.
No one was injured in the original crash.