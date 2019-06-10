TODAY |

Wellington marae fire investigation finds massive blaze was ‘accidental’

A investigation into the devastating blaze at Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Wellington deemed the fire 'accidental'.

The blaze caused the building to collapse earlier this month. 

Fire and Emergency say the probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds which ignited combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building.

Fire and Emergency Wellington Area Manager Dave Key says the report’s findings show the potential dangers of using outdoor fires close to homes and buildings, even during winter.

"This fire is a real tragedy for the marae and the wider community who use the facility. But it does demonstrate just how dangerous hot embers from fires can be, even when it’s damp and cold," Mr Key says.

Tapu Te Ranga Marae had an unmonitored fire alarm system but it failed to operate on the night of the fire.

Fire and Emergency say the alarm system had been isolated following a false alarm earlier in the week but had not been reset by a technician as required.

A GoFundMe page was set up almost immediately after the fire happened and raised nearly $90,000.

Tapu Te Ranga whānau watched in horror as their sacred home and many taonga were destroyed over the weekend. Source: 1 NEWS
