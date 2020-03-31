Wellington man takes Teddy bear hunt to the next level with display of 200 toys

By Abbey Wakefield



One Wellington man has put nearly 200 toys on display for the teddy bear hunt challenge.

Vincent Stephens from Newlands wanted to bring some cheer to his community, so every day he puts the teddy bears in a different vehicle outside his home.

“The kids are just so happy, it actually makes me happy,” he said.

In total, there are 179 teddies on display.

“I don’t have to do much for it, it took like two hours to set that up,” he said.

The teddy bear hunt is an initiative Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has endorsed and Kiwis across New Zealand are taking part.