Wellington man summons Trade Me to market his loss: 'Here I am with a ring without a pretty finger to put it on'

A jilted Wellington man is selling a diamond engagement ring on Trade Me hoping to replace it with a ute which he can trust to love him "unconditionally".

While selling an engagement ring on the auction site is not new, it's Kelvin Acutt's description which has gained traction.

Mr Acutt's engagement ring Source: Trade Me

Mr Acutt's witty Trade Me post says he purchased the ring at a "price that was steeper than the side of a chicken's face," and states that he's "been working flat out like a lizard drinking to sell this so I can buy a ute and do cool stuff in it like hunting and burnouts."



The 18ct white gold ring, with a total of one carat of diamonds has attracted 10,764 page views and has a current bid of $1,050.

His two year relationship ended upon his return from army training, his ex-girlfriend unaware the 22-year-old had plans to pop the question.

The Wellington mechanic said he was surprised in the interest the ring had gained, which appears on its 'Cool Auctions' page.

Although Mr Acutt has received numerous phone numbers sent to him on Trade Me, he says he is still single and is yet to find "a lady who acts like a lady but it up for fun and bit of adventure."

"I give all the credit to my mates who shared my Trade Me post, especially the 22 other single men I work with."

Mr Acutt said there is no hard feelings between him and his ex and hopes to spend the money on a new Toyota Hylux.

The auction closes on February 1st at 4.35pm.