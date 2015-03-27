 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Wellington man summons Trade Me to market his loss: 'Here I am with a ring without a pretty finger to put it on'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A jilted Wellington man is selling a diamond engagement ring on Trade Me hoping to replace it with a ute which he can trust to love him "unconditionally".

While selling an engagement ring on the auction site is not new, it's Kelvin Acutt's description which has gained traction. 

Mr Acutt's engagement ring

Mr Acutt's engagement ring

Source: Trade Me

Mr Acutt's witty Trade Me post says he purchased the ring at a "price that was steeper than the side of a chicken's face," and states that he's "been working flat out like a lizard drinking to sell this so I can buy a ute and do cool stuff in it like hunting and burnouts."

The 18ct white gold ring, with a total of one carat of diamonds has attracted 10,764 page views and has a current bid of $1,050. 

His two year relationship ended upon his return from army training, his ex-girlfriend unaware the 22-year-old had plans to pop the question.

The Wellington mechanic said he was surprised in the interest the ring had gained, which appears on its 'Cool Auctions' page.

Although Mr Acutt has received numerous phone numbers sent to him on Trade Me, he says he is still single and is yet to find "a lady who acts like a lady but it up for fun and bit of adventure." 

"I give all the credit to my mates who shared my Trade Me post, especially the 22 other single men I work with."

Mr Acutt said there is no hard feelings between him and his ex and hopes to spend the money on a new Toyota Hylux. 

The auction closes on February 1st at 4.35pm. 

By 1 NEWS Intern Ashleigh Yates

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:52
1
The young man filming this video wasn't going to let NZ Police officers take his dad, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Watch: Waikato cops subject to tirade of abuse while carrying out arrest warrant

00:40
2
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:15
3
Tensions were high in Whakatane today as a funeral procession from Kawerau passed through town.

A dozen men arrested after Mongrel Mob funeral procession erupted in gang fight in Whakatane

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:21
5
Tui put on a show with a one-legged squat and one-handed push-ups before diving off the Wellington waterfront.

Watch: Chiselled Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui shows up Aussies with epic front flip dabbing bomb

NZ cutting adoption ties with Russia after failed negotiations

25 families had been hoping to bring children from Russia – but many had given up and adopted from Asian countries instead.

02:02
Bikes are becoming a crucial element in helping ex-inmates start a normal life, but it’s other inmates who are doing the hard work to make it happen.

Teenage Christchurch prisoner setting up future on the outside through bike workshops

Bikes are becoming a crucial element in helping ex-inmates start a normal life, but it’s other inmates who are doing the hard work to make it happen.

02:11
Tourism bosses are worried that piling local travellers on top of peak season internationals would cause a problem,

'The long close down at Christmas is an outdated concept' – support grows for shifting summer holidays

Close to 1200 people have signed Peter Dunne's petition.

01:02
The National MP opens up to Breakfast about what she has been through.

'Don't muck around if you find something' - breast cancer fighter Nikki Kaye's essential advice to anyone concerned about their health

The National MP opens up to Breakfast about what she has been through.

00:51
They haven’t played each other since 1998, and Williams says she’s inspired by Lucic-Baroni’s hard road back to the court.

Watch: Gracious Serena Williams heaps praise on Lucic-Baroni's inspirational comeback from abusive childhood

Williams says she's followed Lucic-Baroni's hard road back to the court.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ