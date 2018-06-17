 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Wellington man who hated school due to dyslexia creates new programme to help kids

share

Mei Heron 

1 NEWS Reporter

After hating school, a 19-year-old Wellington man with dyslexia has created a programme to help struggling kids.

It's estimated that one in 10 New Zealand children have the learning disorder, dyslexia.
Source: 1 NEWS

It's estimated one in 10 kiwi kids have dyslexia, often making it difficult to learn to read, write or interpret words.

Matt Strawbridge remembers school being a traumatic experience.

"I couldn't make the bottom of the bottom of the reading groups. I was in a special one just for me," Mr Strawbridge said.

So he created a 10-week programme, which can be run at home or at school, to ensure other kids don't have the same challenges he had.

The programme consists of videos focusing on superpowers which teach children different life skills such as compassion and strategic thinking.

"What I'm trying to do is help these kids find those strengths that they have because their brain thinks differently, and use that to overcome their challenges."

It also includes activities like spelling – but not with the traditional pen and paper method.

Clifton Terrace Model School in Wellington is one of five schools piloting the programme.

Principal Jenny Austin said, "Teachers have always been reluctant to use the term dyslexia. So I think for us, it's given us the opportunity to work with the students more closely."

Mother Debs Marshall says she's notice major changes in her son, Elias, who's become proud to have dyslexia.

"I have other children as well and they're a bit like, 'I wish I was dyslexic,' so that’s really cool," Ms Marshall said.

To find out more about the programme, click here.

Related

Wellington

Mei Heron

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:58
1
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen gives updates on All Blacks at risk of missing third Test.

Beauden Barrett and Fifita out of third All Blacks Test with France - Squire, Harris in doubt

01:36
2
Will Smith has shared a video of Manurewa High School hip hop dancers to his 16 million social media followers.

South Auckland school whose dance group received nod from actor Will Smith dreams of opening performing arts centre

3
The TVNZ1 Breakfast host checked in on how the Prime Minister is doing. She is due to give birth on June 17.

Jacinda Ardern shares picture of weekly 'highlight' as her baby's due date arrives

4

Rare, venomous sea snake pays a visit to Tauranga marina

5
Worcester Warriors Joe Taufete'e during the European Rugby Challenge Cup, Pool Five match at Sixways Stadium, Worcester. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

USA record first ever rugby Test win over tier one nation after stunning Scotland


01:28
It's estimated that one in 10 New Zealand children have the learning disorder, dyslexia.

Wellington man who hated school due to dyslexia creates new programme to help kids

An estimated one in 10 New Zealand children have the learning disorder.

02:15
John Pullar, helped devise a strategy to get uninsured people back in their homes.

Good Sorts: Meet the man helping Edgecumbe get back on track after the floods

John Pullar, helped devise a strategy to get uninsured people back in their homes.

01:43
Survivors are feeling more confident to come forward due to greater awareness of the issues.

Wellington sexual abuse counselling service at crisis point as client numbers swell

Wellington HELP is contracted to help 300 clients every year but this year, it's tracking towards 700.

01:59
The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

Exclusive: Christchurch researchers make major breakthrough in bowel cancer prevention

The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

'Smear Your Mea' campaign founder dies of cervical cancer

Talei Morrison was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 