 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Wellington man goes to extreme lengths to cut out noise pollution in his home

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

In Seatoun new diesel buses have replaced the city's old electric ones, driving some to distraction.
Source: Seven Sharp

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Jacinda Ardern posts pic of herself visiting Mt Albert office today, a day after baby is due #waiting

02:20
2
1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone someone who asked to be part of the investigation whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

Exclusive: Independent investigation into High Performance Sport NZ, Cycling NZ already under fire

00:34
3
The new guys in the squad were given a brilliant but painful welcome by their teammates.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga stars welcome rookies with hilarious initiation involving ping pong balls

00:45
4
The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood as he went through the various permutations.

Watch: Jovial Winston Peters outlines the 'five variations' of how he will find out PM has gone into labour

5

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


02:20
1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone someone who asked to be part of the investigation whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

Exclusive: Independent investigation into High Performance Sport NZ, Cycling NZ already under fire

1 NEWS can reveal a HPSNZ employee has contacted someone who asked to be part of the investigation, whose involvement was meant to be confidential.

00:43
A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail and hospitality areas.

Tauranga protesters tackle Council's controversial proposed ban on beggars, rough sleeping

A proposed by-law would ban begging and rough sleeping within five metres of retail, hospitality areas.

Jacinda Ardern posts pic of herself visiting Mt Albert office today, a day after baby is due #waiting

The Prime Minister is keeping busy as she waits for the new arrival.

00:45
The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood as he went through the various permutations.

Watch: Jovial Winston Peters outlines the 'five variations' of how he will find out PM has gone into labour

The deputy PM was in a light-hearted mood this afternoon.

01:18
He said the priority of the Government has been to rebuild our core public services.

'It takes time to fix neglect': Winston Peters defends rejected nurses pay offer, Minister says there's no more cash in the kitty for nurses

"The Government has to balance pay demands across the public sector. We have gone as far as we can in terms of extra Government money," Dr Clark said this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 