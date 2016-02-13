Wellington man fires off shot as police attempt to enter property

A 69-year-old Wellington man was arrested and charged last night after police say he discharged a firearm.

Police arrived at a Featherston address and attempted to enter the property as part of a Search and Rescue operation which was underway.

But upon arrival the offender yelled at an officer to leave his property, producing a firearm and firing a shot into the air.

Police then managed to make contact with the offender, informing him it was police entering the property, and he was immediately cooperative.

Without further incident, police entered his property, where the man was arrested and his firearm seized.