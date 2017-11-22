Wellington man fatally gored after becoming trapped between stray bulls fighting in India, weeks out from his wedding

A Wellington man has died after being gored by a stray bull while on holiday with his fiancee in India on Saturday.

Juan Pablo Lampe was a 29-year-old Wellington digital worker who had moved from his home in Argentina in 2009. Source: Facebook

Juan Pablo Lampe, 29, was gored after he became trapped between two bulls fighting while walking in the Walled City in Jaipur, the Hindustan Times reported.

"One of the animals hit Lampe with its horn. Locals rushed Lampe to a nearby hospital and later was shifted to the SME Hospital, where he died," Manak Chowk police inspector Seema Pathan said.

Mr Lampe moved to Wellington in 2009 from his home country of Argentina.

He worked for Oscar-wining Wellington special effects company Weta Digital, who worked on the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Mr Lampe was to turn 30 this Sunday, and was set to wed his fiancee Paula next month.