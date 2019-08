A Wellington man has admitted murdering a woman in the suburb of Karori in April.

Joseph William Borton, 31, admitted a charge of murder at the High Court in Wellington today.

The woman's name remains suppressed to protect the identity of her 12-year-old daughter, who Borton also admitted sexually assaulting.

Police were called to the house at Lemnos Avenue on the afternoon of 5 April, where they found the body of the 52-year-old woman.