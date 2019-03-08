TODAY |

Wellington the least polluted city in the world according to new report

Wellington has the least polluted air in the world, according to a new air quality report just in. 

NIWA's Chris Brandolino says Wellington's windy conditions play a big part in why the city has the cleanest air around. 

“Wind stirs things up, it moves the air, it moves things that are in it, so if there is something that is over Wellington and it’s windy, which oftentimes it is, it’ll be going in the other direction,” he says.

He says the location of the capital is also key to its favourable conditions.

“If the wind comes from the west or south of west, it’s coming from a very unpopulated area like the southern ocean, so a lot of times
it’s coming from hundreds or thousands of kilometres away and there is no one really there to pollute the air,” he says.

He says Wellington's wind factor also moves pollution away from the city to other areas. 

The capital can now boast that it has the least polluted air in the world, according to new report. Source: Breakfast
