Wellington kids treated to special visit from one of New Zealand's essential workers, the Easter Bunny

Wellington kids have been treated to a special visit from one of New Zealand’s essential workers, the Easter Bunny.

By Abbey Wakefield

School teacher and costume hire business owner Nichole Devine added some cheer to her Karori community by dressing up as the Easter Bunny.

It comes as local families reached out to Ms Devine, asking her to walk by and wave at their kids during the lockdown.

Ms Devine walked down the road, waved, danced and spread the smiles while keeping in mind the two-metre rule.

“Seeing the smiles and the joy on the kids’ faces is all the reward you need, really,” she told 1 NEWS.

