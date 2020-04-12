TODAY |

Wellington kids treated to special visit from one of New Zealand's essential workers, the Easter Bunny

Source:  1 NEWS

Wellington kids have been treated to a special visit from one of New Zealand’s essential workers, the Easter Bunny.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nichole Devine added some cheer to the Karori community by dressing up as the Easter Bunny. Source: 1 NEWS

By Abbey Wakefield

School teacher and costume hire business owner Nichole Devine added some cheer to her Karori community by dressing up as the Easter Bunny.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Despite the lockdown, some lucky children were visited by the Easter Bunny this morning. Source: Supplied

It comes as local families reached out to Ms Devine, asking her to walk by and wave at their kids during the lockdown.

Ms Devine walked down the road, waved, danced and spread the smiles while keeping in mind the two-metre rule.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Even the police got involved in the caper. Source: 1 NEWS

“Seeing the smiles and the joy on the kids’ faces is all the reward you need, really,” she told 1 NEWS.

Jacinda Ardern gets behind the NZ Egg Hunt at Wellington home

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the Easter Bunny as an essential worker earlier this week.

New Zealand
Wellington
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Schools given potential return date for students, should Level 4 lockdown be lifted after 28 days
2
Survey finds most Kiwis willing to extend lockdown to eradicate Covid-19
3
Man who died from coronavirus was infected at Bluff wedding that led to cluster
4
Jacinda Ardern gets behind the NZ Egg Hunt at Wellington home
5
Covid-19 in New Zealand today - all the numbers
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Some overseas doctors moving away from using ventilators for Covid-19 patients

Jacinda Ardern gets behind the NZ Egg Hunt at Wellington home

Police want witnesses to yesterday's 'suspicious' fire in Palmerston North

Cardboard beds set up at Japan airport for passengers waiting Covid-19 results