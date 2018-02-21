 

Wellington jury find euthanasia advocate Susan Austen not guilty of assisting friend's suicide

Ryan Boswell 

1 NEWS Reporter

A Wellington jury have found Susan Austen not guilty on a charge of assisted suicide, after she gave her friend the drug pentobarbitone in 2016.

Susan Austen's defence team argued she did help the victim get a drug, but not with the intention she would use it.
Source: 1 NEWS

Austen was also found not guilty on one charge of importing the class C drug, namely Pentobarbitone, in the Wellington High Court this afternoon.

However, she was also found guilty on two charges of importing a class C drug, namely Pentobarbitone.

Susan Austen was accused of importing the drug, pentobarbitone, and giving it to her friend, Annemarie Treadwell, knowing she would commit suicide.

Mrs Treadwell died at Wellington's Rita Angus retirement village from pentobarbitone toxicity on June 7, 2016.

Ms Austen pleaded not guilty to aiding suicide and to three charges of importing a class C drug.

Pentobarbitone suppresses the nervous system and in New Zealand it can only be imported for vets to euthanise pets.

The court heard that Mrs Treadwell was not terminally ill but suffered from chronic pain, arthritis and depression.

She was a supporter of the groups, Exit International and End of Life Choice.

Prior to the verdict, Justice Susan Thomas told the jury that they're required to reach unanimous verdicts.

loading error

