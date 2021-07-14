Wellington Inland Revenue staff sent home due to earthquake risk of building

About 1000 staff at Inland Revenue's office in central Wellington have been sent home after seismic issues with the building were found to be worse than previously thought.

The Asteron building in Wellington's CBD. Source: Google Maps

With the office now closed, staff will work from home until a remediation plan to bring the building up to standard is in place.

In a statement, Inland Revenue said the move came after a new seismic assessment put the Asteron building on Featherston St - where it has seven floors - at a lower level than previously assessed.

Inland Revenue has been looking to renew the lease on the building and asked for a full Detailed Seismic Assessment (DSA) of Asteron as part of that process.