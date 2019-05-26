TODAY |

Wellington holiday home of revolutionary author Katherine Mansfield sold

Kate Nicol-Williams
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Arts and Culture
Kate Nicol-Williams

The the Wellington holiday home of revolutionary writer Katherine Mansfield has been sold today.

More than a century old, The Glen on Muritai Road in Eastbourne, Wellington was rented by Mansfield's parents for several summers when she was a child.

The house is more than 100-years old and is identified as a category 2 historic place.

Katherine Mansfield's family spent several summers at 'The Glen' in Eastbourne when she was a child. Source: Eastbourne Historical Society

While some features of the house remain the same, including the fireplace, wooden floors and high ceilings, other modified areas are in disrepair.

Katherine Mansfield
Katherine Mansfield Source: Alexander Turnbull Library

Tommy's real estate agent Sinead Diederich said the buyers "plan at this stage to restore it to a family home with respect for its history".

Ms Diederich said about 90 per cent of the people who had come to viewings were aware of the literary link.

She said the vendors are delighted the home is going to a caring new owner.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Fans of the writer are calling for the new owners to preserve the home's literary legacy. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Wellington
    Arts and Culture
    Kate Nicol-Williams
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image).
    State Highway 25 in the Coromandel closed after fatal crash
    2
    Memory Brown says the Budget will give her an extra $10 per week, just enough for milk and bread.
    Auckland mother of nine disappointed at lack of support after today's Budget announcement
    3
    Fire services abseiled down to the family, and a helicopter deployed a longline to winch the couple and their baby to safety.
    Young family spend night down bank after car crash near Taupo
    4
    “They’re just boobs, half of the population has them,” she told Barbara, who complained about a low cut top.
    Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry responds to unusual viewer feedback about her cleavage
    5
    Steven Ian Cameron
    Man who died after Christchurch garage fire ran through wall of flame, asked if dog was safe
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    01:08
    Budget 2019 pumped $150 million into the gun buy back scheme.

    Gun buy-back budget of $150 million a 'midpoint' estimate, says Jacinda Ardern
    You Are Us/Arohanui organisers present Christchurch Mayor, Lianne Dalziel with cheque of $1,327,534.52

    More than $1.3 million raised for terrorist attack victims' families through You Are Us/Aroha Nui concerts
    03:25
    Rod Finch is calling for social agencies to provide help for Frank Finch.

    White supremacist Frank Finch remanded in custody until June 21 on charge of threatening to kill

    Four new Harry Potter eBooks set for release next month