Wellington holiday home of revolutionary author Katherine Mansfield sold

The the Wellington holiday home of revolutionary writer Katherine Mansfield has been sold today.

More than a century old, The Glen on Muritai Road in Eastbourne, Wellington was rented by Mansfield's parents for several summers when she was a child.

The house is more than 100-years old and is identified as a category 2 historic place.

Katherine Mansfield's family spent several summers at 'The Glen' in Eastbourne when she was a child. Source: Eastbourne Historical Society

While some features of the house remain the same, including the fireplace, wooden floors and high ceilings, other modified areas are in disrepair.

Katherine Mansfield Source: Alexander Turnbull Library

Tommy's real estate agent Sinead Diederich said the buyers "plan at this stage to restore it to a family home with respect for its history".

Ms Diederich said about 90 per cent of the people who had come to viewings were aware of the literary link.