Wellington holiday home of revolutionary author Katherine Mansfield sold

The the Wellington holiday home of revolutionary writer Katherine Mansfield has been sold today.
More than a century old, The Glen on Muritai Road in Eastbourne, Wellington was rented by Mansfield's parents for several summers when she was a child.
The house is more than 100-years old and is identified as a category 2 historic place.
While some features of the house remain the same, including the fireplace, wooden floors and high ceilings, other modified areas are in disrepair.
Tommy's real estate agent Sinead Diederich said the buyers "plan at this stage to restore it to a family home with respect for its history".
Ms Diederich said about 90 per cent of the people who had come to viewings were aware of the literary link.
She said the vendors are delighted the home is going to a caring new owner.