Wellington High Court to re-open next week after November quake

Wellington High Court will re-open next week after being closed since November's Kaikoura earthquake.

The two buildings on Molesworth St are structurally sound, but the complex had water and other damage caused by sprinklers and burst pipes, the Ministry of Justice said.

The court complex has been closed since the 7.8 magnitude Kaikoura quake on November 14, with cases rescheduled to other courts around Wellington while the registry was based in the Wellington District Court.

"We have the experience of Christchurch to draw on and it is a credit to everyone involved that we are in a position to move back to the High Court building as planned for the start of the year," said Chief High Court Judge, Justice Geoffrey Venning.

The Law Society library based in the court will stay closed until further work is completed.

In the capital, most of the office building at 61 Molesworth St has been demolished, and demolition of the Readings Cinema carpark on Courtenay Place has begun, while the partial demolition of Queensgate Mall is continuing.

The Government yesterday announced it would compel owners of buildings with earthquake-prone unsecured masonry to fix them by the end of the year, and has set aside $3 million in funding to subsidise the work.