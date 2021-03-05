TODAY |

Wellington heritage-listed building suffers damage after contractors burst pipe

A heritage-listed building in central Wellington has suffered cracks to an original stained glass window after roading contractors busted a pipe.

The burst saw a high-pressure freshwater geyser erupt yesterday afternoon outside the Marjoribanks Street building, which is part of the Apollo Lodge Motel.

The building was designed in 1904 by architect Thomas Turnbull, who was behind Wellington's St John's Church and the Old Bank arcade.

'Classic Wellington' — Resident unsurprised as another burst water pipe drenches home

Motel owner Vicki Matias said four windows on the upper level have been cracked, and the stained glass window will need replacing.

She said she will talk to the contractor about repairs.

