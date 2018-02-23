 

Wellington Harbour waka spectacle launches the New Zealand Festival

Wellington Harbour was the focus of huge spectacle tonight as a mass piece of public theatre kicked off the New Zealand Festival.

Waka on Wellington Harbour launch the New Zealand Festival.

The inner-harbour will become a stage with wakas performing on the water to a chorus of hundreds of singers.
The inner harbour became a stage with wakas performing on the water to a chorus of hundreds of singers and musicians. 

Waka from around New Zealand and from Samoa arrived in Wellington Harbour, paying tribute to the Polynesian explorer Kupe's arrival in New Zealand. 

Even ex-Cyclone Gita's wrath at sea couldn't stop the waka making it to Wellington.

The waterfront was filled with the sound of a haka from 1,000 people, a 300-strong choir around the waterfront.

