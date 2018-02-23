Wellington exhibition explores the roles of women in WWI

A new exhibition exploring the roles women played during the first World War opened in Wellington today.

The Great War exhibition features clothing worn by the women of the era and is accompanied by short videos accounting their experiences using excerpts from their letters and diaries.

"Obviously the main focus is usually on the lives of men, soldiers over fighting in the battle fields," exhibition manager Ian Wards said.

"So an exhibition like this is an opportunity to tell some of the other stories the lives and experiences of women - be that in New Zealand or the UK.”

It showcases the contributions made by mothers, nurses, workers and supporters.

The display took six months to put together and will be open to the public until the middle of May.