Wellington equine dentist sentenced for botched pony dental treatment

A Wellington equine dentist was sentenced last week at Hutt Valley District Court for ill-treating a pony.

Sandfly, the chestnut gelding pony who had brutally botched dental treatment. Source: SPCA

Marten Dijkstra, 49, was ordered to pay a fine of $2,500 to the SPCA and reparation of $2,500 vet costs to the pony's owner.

The incident happened in January 2016 when Dijkstra was checking the teeth of a a chestnut gelding pony called Sandfly.

A statement from the SPCA said Sandfly had two tooth hooks removed.

Tooth hooks are overgrown sections of a horse's teeth which can lead to discomfort.

Dijkstra had used one half of a broken set of molar cutters, "using it in the manner of a chisel", and was not qualified to administer sedation or pain relief," the SPCA statement said.

"Neither were given either pre, or post-treatment."

Sandfly stopped eating in March of 2016 and an oral examination revealed a half to two thirds of the lower left and lower right cheek teeth had been cut off as well as the left lower cheek tooth.

SPCA CEO Andrea Midgen said they hope "this judgment will serve as a reminder to Equine lay-dentists, farriers and others responsible for animals, that any treatments that carry risk of causing pain or distress should be discussed with or referred to a veterinarian to avoid cases like this occurring."

"Although some people may see this as a minor offence, it is important to remember that an animal suffered unnecessary pain and distress both during the treatment and for a long period afterward due to poor judgment and incorrect technique used by the defendant."