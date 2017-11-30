 

Wellington enjoys third driest November on record - but it's not all good news

While a high pressure sitting over the country for most of the last fortnight has caused thunderstorms, heavy rain and flash flooding in some areas, it's brought endless sunshine to the Wellington region.

The warm weather is putting a strain on the water supply, with a sprinkler ban already in place.
Locals are making the most of the summery weather, which has arrived well ahead of the season beginning tomorrow.

NIWA forecaster Ben Noll said it's likely Wellington will have its third driest November since records began in 1928. He said this was particularly impressive as last year was the wettest November on record.

"Last year, 240 millilitres, this year just 17," he said.

There's still today to be measured for the record, but it's expected Upper Hutt will have one of its sunniest November's since records began, he said.

Locals won't be able to cool off in the Hutt River below Kaitoke due to increased toxic algae blooms from the warm, dry weather. The regional council's warning swimmers and dog-walkers to stay away, saying ingestion can cause serious illness and although unlikely, death.

Swimmers are being warned away from the river due to the risk of swallowing the potentially harmful algae.
Wellington newcomer Mandy Plumtree said she's had to tell her friends they were wrong about weather in the capital.

"They said there wouldn't be a summer because it's just always like bad weather, it's like, 'Come on guys - it's so sunny right now,'" she said.

Several sun-lovers on the waterfront said this year's weather was already better than last year's summer offerings of rain, wind and cold temperatures.

The unseasonable dry spell has increased water consumption in the region, and the city's water supply can't keep up with demand.

Over the past 10 days, water use has been more than 10 million litres above the sustainable level of 160 million litres, every day.

Wellington Water treatment plant manager Jeremy McKibbin said the regional sprinkler and irrigation system ban implemented overnight is a necessary measure. He said if water use doesn't change, it could lead to serious restrictions during the early months of next year.

"Quite simply, we're right now digging into our lake reserves which are normally kept for after summer or during summer," he said.

He suggested residents let their lawns die off, saying they'll grow back.

The supply's reduced through to mid-January as UV treatment equipment and new filters are installed. While one of the main pipes is renovated for this, 60 million litres is reduced from the supply every day.

Mr Noll said the capital will have dry, warmer than average days well into December due to high pressure. Elsewhere, he said high areas in the country should expect more downpours and intense weather.

Last year 240mm of rain fell in November, but this time around, there's been just 17mm.

