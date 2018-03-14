 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Wellington dairy owners want tobacco price rises to stop

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Wellington
Crime and Justice

Wellington dairy owners say annual price hikes on cigarettes are making things scary for them and they must be stopped.

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters said yesterday the ongoing price increases are leading to people being "murdered and assaulted in our dairies."

He said today the Government was going to look into tobacco pricing, and that the previous government's goal to be smokefree by 2025 was "National Party bulldust".

"What we are going to do, because we are an intelligent government, is have a review and listen to its findings."

The excise duty on cigarettes has increased by about 10 percent every year since 2010, with average price of a pack of twenty cigarettes now about $30.

RNZ spoke to dairy owners and workers in Wellington's southern suburbs, and all said they want tobacco price increases to stop.

Subethini Antanyraj owns Vaasana Traders in Newtown. She said in the past two months there's been four incidents where people have asked for smokes, and then snatched them from her shop counter and bolted.

"We can't stop selling the cigarettes, if we stop the cigarettes [there's] no point in having a dairy. All the people are coming for the cigarette and some other side things.

"But at the same time we have to look after [ourselves] ... [it's] getting very scary."

Ms Antanyraj said she complained to the police each time but nothing came from it. She now refuses to work by herself in the evening, and waits until people have paid before handing over cigarettes.

Choc Fizz dairy owner Gagandeep Brar said the price increases were putting people under more financial pressure, and could lead to them making the rash decision to snatch some smokes.

"Because it's much easier to grab it rather than paying for it."

Mr Brar said people were still going to smoke - despite the prices rises.

"Because people [are] gonna definitely do dodgy things if they can't afford it."

Jaswinder Singh from Payless Mini Mart said his job feels more dangerous since the prices started going up.

He and the other dairy owners said the price hikes are too much for people and they needed to stop.

Cigarettes will now be sold in brown packets, but will still feature a health warning.
Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Wellington
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
2

Three rugby players suspended for doping offences
3

Watch: World champion sevens stars Portia Woodman and Gayle Broughton show off classic dance moves after arriving home
4

Video: US baseball fan incorrectly lambasted as 'monster' for 'stealing' kid's ball
5

Teenage girl charged with grievous bodily harm over incident in Aussie Rules match
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:45
Today’s development comes just over a month after the Government knocked back a mega prison plan.

Chance prisoners could be held in police and court cells as numbers behind bars rises
businessman calculating growing savings,

Thousands of bank accounts closed due to foreign information sharing law
01:33
But they’re warning more needs to be done to fight "period poverty".

Charities welcome major supermarket's decision to help tackle 'period poverty'
02:01
A damning report into the Bella Vista residences has called for an inquiry.

Tauranga City Council makes offer to purchase properties at failed Bella Vista development
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:09
New Zealand’s biggest tree, in Northland’s Waipoua Forest, is under threat from the disease.

Watch: 3D graphic shows how kauri dieback could spread through mighty Tāne Mahuta, as scientists make breakthrough

Thousands of bank accounts closed due to foreign information sharing law

Charities welcome major supermarket's decision to help tackle 'period poverty'

Tauranga City Council makes offer to purchase properties at failed Bella Vista development

Andrew Little rejects UN women's committee call for Royal Commission into New Zealand Family Court