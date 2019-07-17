Wellington curtain donation service struggling to help locals fend off freezing winter temperatures

A Wellington curtain donation service is struggling to meet demand this winter, as more and more locals look to protect themselves from dropping temperatures.

Currently, the Wellington Curtain Bank only has enough stock to fill 44 of its 100 orders.

"This sort of tends to happen most winters, it starts to get cold, all the orders come in, and then we just don't have enough curtains to supply them for families that need them," Susie Robertson, Community Manager at the Sustainability Trust, said.

The project has been operating for a decade now, and has helped out 4000 households with over 14,000 curtains.

"Reducing heat loss in your house by up to 45 per cent is obviously going to have a massive impact on your power bill as well, so curtains are the bomb," she said.

They've helped out first-time mother Lizzie Tacderas, who was one of the lucky few to have her house fitted with curtains from the bank.

Usually, her home is freezing, and she's often forced to wear a beanie to bed.

"It's like having the outside in. It's just worse because the cold is trapped inside," she said.

Now though, with newly installed curtains in her lounge and bedroom, she says her home feels dryer and warmer.

"It meant a lot for me, actually, it saved our lives!" she said.