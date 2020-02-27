TODAY |

Wellington couple sought by police in connection to numerous thefts

Source:  1 NEWS

Douglas Stammers and Esmae Salisbury are currently wanted by Wellington police over a number of theft and burglary related incidents. 

Douglas Stammers and Esmae Salisbury are wanted by police. Source: Supplied

Police say Stammers, 29 and Salisbury, 33 have been known to move throughout the North Island from Wellington to Wairarapa and Palmerston North.

Stammers is described as thin, of athletic build with tattoos on his arms.

Salisbury has blond, wavy hair.

Anyone who may have seen the couple or has information as to their whereabouts to call Police on 105 or report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wellington couple sought by police in connection to numerous thefts
2
Lines out the door at NZ's luckiest Lotto shop as Kiwis dream of $42 million win
3
Fijian mosque attack widow asks Prime Minister to help find 'Heather from Papanui', who showed kindness in wake of March 15 atrocity
4
Rubbish collecting rare Labrador feared stolen from Whangārei family
5
Kelsey Waghorn shares touching video of herself walking, as recovery from White Island eruption injuries continues
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:57

'No Māori allowed' - New book explores Pukekohe's history of racial segregation

Retired Australian teacher hoping molestation charges will be dropped in Cambodia appeal
00:17

Large steam plumes visible but experts says Whakaari/White Island isn't erupting

Auckland University implements hiring freeze with $30 million losses expected from coronavirus travel ban