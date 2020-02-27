Wellington couple sought by police in connection to numerous thefts

Douglas Stammers and Esmae Salisbury are currently wanted by Wellington police over a number of theft and burglary related incidents.

Douglas Stammers and Esmae Salisbury are wanted by police. Source: Supplied

Police say Stammers, 29 and Salisbury, 33 have been known to move throughout the North Island from Wellington to Wairarapa and Palmerston North.

Stammers is described as thin, of athletic build with tattoos on his arms.

Salisbury has blond, wavy hair.

