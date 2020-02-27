Wellington couple arrested after being sought by police for numerous thefts

A couple wanted for a number of theft and burglary related incidents has been arrested in Christchurch.

Douglas Stammers and Esmae Salisbury are wanted by police. Source: Supplied

Police say Douglas Stammers, 29, and Esmae Sailsbury,33, of Porirua were found and taken into custody on Friday.

The pair face 27 charges between them some of which relate primarily to burglary and dishonesty offences.

They were known by police to move throughout the North Island from Wellington to Wairarapa and Palmerston North.

