Wellington councillors shocked at Mayor's 16% rates rise proposal

Wellington city councillors are gobsmacked at a proposal to lift rates by 16 per cent next year, saying it has come completely out of the blue.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. Source: rnz.co.nz

The capital city had consulted on a rise of 13.53 per cent as part of its long-term plan, but extra costs were added in on Friday lifting the proposal to 15.99 per cent.

The latter proposal from Mayor Andy Foster will be discussed at the long-term plan committee meeting on Thursday.

The costs included $1.8 million for the regional council, $1.2 million for the Kiwi Point Quarry and $1.2 million for the Pōneke Promise - changes and upgrades to make the central city safer.

Councillor Nicola Young said the updated proposal was shocking.

"I have been concerned for quite some time that councillors seem to have a Father Christmas wishlist, as indeed do a lot of Wellingtonians and they need to think about where the money is coming from.

"The proposed rates rise has put this in stark reality."

She did not support increased debt and said cutting costs was the best option.

"I think we have to look at where we cut service levels and look at our staffing costs. We need to start looking internally and externally because some of these projects are really good, really important, but we have to fund ways of cutting costs not just putting our hands into ratepayers' pockets."

Southern ward councillor Fleur Fitzsimons also opposed the proposal, but did think lifting debt levels was appropriate.

"Now is the time where money is cheaper than usual and where the challenges facing Wellington are generational. Not just challenges facing us in the next year.

"We can't put the burden on ratepayers in just one year - that wasn't previously signalled. There's no denying that there's a lot to be done in Wellington, but the cost of that must be spread over many years, not just one big lump sum increase."