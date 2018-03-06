Wellington councillors set to vote on $1 million plan to give beggars 'more meaningful' activities

Wellington City Councillors vote today on new initiative to invest $1 million over the next decade to try and get beggars off the streets.

The council wants beggars to find other things to do during the day.

"All the research shows us internationally that things like begging bans or by-laws, they just don't work," said Brian Dawson of the council.

"And also, we want to say to people, 'we're going to treat you like human beings, rather than just like a problem'."

Under the plan, agencies can apply for funding to provide what the council describes as "more meaningful" activities, such as working in soup kitchens, community gardens and pre-employment work.

But it wouldn't be mandatory, and Mr Dawson admits that's not an option for everyone.

"We know addiction, mental health issues, a whole variety of complex problems are involved. And so for some of those guys, finding a job is not on the cards."

The idea was discussed by councillors yesterday and today they'll vote on it, Mr Dawson confident the plan will be approved.

It'll then go out for public consultation and funding could be available later this year.

I've been here for three-and-a-half years and I've made up to forty dollars a day"

Solomon Mason, rough sleeper

Solomon Mason, who sleeps rough, is a familiar face on Lambton Quay.

"I've been here for three-and-a-half years and I've made up to $40 a day," he said.

He says that's good money from begging so there's no reason he'd leave.

"They're more generous in Wellington. They're more outgoing, they're more patient."

While Mr Mason doesn't see the council's plan for other activities for beggars as an option for him, he still thinks it could be effective.

"I think if they've got the right people, with the right decision, with the right aim, with the right project to be able to help beggars, and where both parties are benefiting form it, then I believe it's going to be good idea."