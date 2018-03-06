 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Wellington councillors set to vote on $1 million plan to give beggars 'more meaningful' activities

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Wellington City Councillors vote today on new initiative to invest $1 million over the next decade to try and get beggars off the streets. 

The city council wants to invest $1 million over the next decade.
Source: 1 NEWS

The council wants beggars to find other things to do during the day.

"All the research shows us internationally that things like begging bans or by-laws, they just don't work," said Brian Dawson of the council.

"And also, we want to say to people, 'we're going to treat you like human beings, rather than just like a problem'." 

Under the plan, agencies can apply for funding to provide what the council describes as "more meaningful" activities, such as working in soup kitchens, community gardens and pre-employment work. 

But it wouldn't be mandatory, and Mr Dawson admits that's not an option for everyone.

"We know addiction, mental health issues, a whole variety of complex problems are involved. And so for some of those guys, finding a job is not on the cards."

The idea was discussed by councillors yesterday and today they'll vote on it, Mr Dawson confident the plan will be approved.

It'll then go out for public consultation and funding could be available later this year.

I've been here for three-and-a-half years and I've made up to forty dollars a day"
Solomon Mason, rough sleeper

Solomon Mason, who sleeps rough, is a familiar face on Lambton Quay.

"I've been here for three-and-a-half years and I've made up to $40 a day," he said. 

He says that's good money from begging so there's no reason he'd leave.

"They're more generous in Wellington. They're more outgoing, they're more patient." 

While Mr Mason doesn't see the council's plan for other activities for beggars as an option for him, he still thinks it could be effective. 

"I think if they've got the right people, with the right decision, with the right aim, with the right project to be able to help beggars, and where both parties are benefiting form it, then I believe it's going to be good idea." 

If agreed, it could be a long-term solution to solve one of Wellington's growing issues.

Related

Wellington

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Remaining tyres at Kawerau site.

Three people handed huge fines for failed tyre recycling venture in Bay of Plenty

00:10
2
West Aucklanders stage a gender reveal burnout after kind warning for neighbours

West Auckland couple send neighbours a polite warning before gender reveal burnout

00:43
3
Auckland City Assistant Area Commander Barry Fox said the fire was 100m by 70m in area and as high as 12m in some places.

Video: Up to 70 fire fighters battle monster blaze at Auckland scrap metal yard - 'There are still some minor explosions going off'

00:11
4
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

'You aren't alone Stan' - outpouring of grief and well-wishes meets news of Stan Walker's new documentary detailing serious health battle

00:30
5
Slade got Pau off to the perfect start in their 29-27 win over Castres.

Watch: Ex-All Black Colin Slade delivers monstrous fend on his way to rampaging Top 14 try

01:54
A fresh wave of bars and restaurants are opening this month.

Christchurch nightlife making a comeback after years of rebuilding

Some are calling for a night mayor like Amsterdam and New York have to manage their nightlife.

01:26
This summer smashed the previous record set way back in 1934.

After New Zealand's hottest summer for decades, Seven Sharp dishes out its Weather Awards

The TVNZ1 show look back on the summer just gone.

01:02
1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford gives her analysis.

More of National's old guard 'contemplating their futures' as Steven Joyce goes – Katie Bradford

1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford gives her thoughts.

02:22
The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in her Auckland home in November 2011.

Damning Coroners Court report on Christie Marceau's killing makes wide-ranging recommendations for government agencies

The teen was stabbed to death in her Auckland home by Akshay Chand who was on bail for kidnapping and assaulting her a month earlier.

Air NZ flight forced to divert to Ohakea Air Force Base due to rogue drone sighting near Auckland airport

Auckland Airport had to shut down operations for 30 minutes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 