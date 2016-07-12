Wellington conference aims for action plan to help end housing crisis

Ending homelessness and ensuring all New Zealanders are well housed are among topics being tackled at a conference of more than 200 people at Te Papa for the next three days.

Source: 1 NEWS

People from community and social housing organisations, development agencies, central and local government will be attending the 2017 Community Housing Aotearoa IMPACT conference which Associate Social Housing Minister Alfred Ngaro is due to open this morning.

Community Housing Aotearoa is the umbrella organisation for more than 100 organisations that are building and managing affordable and social housing, and says its vision is to make sure every New Zealander is well housed with a warm, safe, dry and affordable place to live.

CHA Director Scott Figenshow says the conference will centre on the way delegates and their organisations can contribute to achieving the vision of "all New Zealanders being well housed".

"These organisations are committed to finding solutions that identify what is required to significantly move the needle towards ending the housing crisis we're experiencing," Mr Figenshow said.

He says one of the outcomes wanted from the conference is agreeing an action plan on the growth and sustainability of affordable housing.

"We've invited some key speakers to help us develop this action plan and to learn from their experiences in addressing homelessness and increasing the supply of affordable housing."

Community housing providers are reporting more households are unable to transition from social rental to affordable rental and home ownership, Mr Figenshow said.

"Supplying more homes is part of the solution but we are not seeing enough supply of genuinely affordable homes, of varying sizes that meet household needs today and in the future.