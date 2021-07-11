TODAY |

Wellington company MIQ Helpers doubles fees after being accused of exploitation

Source:  1 NEWS

A Wellington company accused of exploiting desperate Kiwis trying to return home from overseas has dramatically increased its fees.

Source: 1 NEWS

MIQ Helpers yesterday charged $1200 to help New Zealanders find spots in managed isolation facilities, but their prices were doubled today.

Lower Hutt businessman Aaron Athfield, who runs the website, would not come to the door or answer questions from 1 NEWS today.

Website charging up to $1200 for spot in MIQ

MBIE said yesterday it’s a returnee’s choice if they want to use a third party to help them book.

New Zealand
Travel
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
DHB gave 'poor care' to girl later diagnosed with rare brain tumour
2
Dog to be euthanised after fatally mauling infant in NSW
3
Two Christchurch hospitals restrict visitors as a result of RSV spike
4
Baby fatally hit by train in Melbourne, homicide police investigating
5
Live stream: 6pm and Seven Sharp 2021
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

DHB gave 'poor care' to girl later diagnosed with rare brain tumour

Warriors forced to cancel Auckland match because of NSW's Sydney Covid crisis

Police probe Northland altercation after man dies following hospital drop-off

Little Yellow Digger author Betty Gilderdale dies, aged 97