Wellington company MIQ Helpers doubles fees after being accused of exploitation

A Wellington company accused of exploiting desperate Kiwis trying to return home from overseas has dramatically increased its fees.

Source: 1 NEWS

MIQ Helpers yesterday charged $1200 to help New Zealanders find spots in managed isolation facilities, but their prices were doubled today.

Lower Hutt businessman Aaron Athfield, who runs the website, would not come to the door or answer questions from 1 NEWS today.

