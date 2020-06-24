TODAY |

Wellington commuters warned train disruptions will affect morning rush hour

Source:  1 NEWS

There is commuter chaos in Wellington this evening due to a mechanical issue with train carriages that will carry over into the morning rush.

Commuters at Wellington train station. Source: 1 NEWS

A number of train services had to be cancelled during peak hour, as thousands of workers headed home this evening.

According to Metlink Wellington, services are not running to timetable on all lines and commuters should, "please consider alternative transport where possible."

Your playlist will load after this ad

A number of train services had to be cancelled during peak hour, as thousands of workers headed home. Source: 1 NEWS

TransDev has confirmed to 1 NEWS that, "during routine maintenance today a mechanical issue was discovered on one of the carriages. TransDev are not able to say what the issue is at this stage.

"As a result, all carriages need to be inspected as they arrive into Wellington. This covers the entire EMU fleet."

Metlink Wellington says, "this disruption to services will affect tomorrow mornings peak service, we are still working through the full details of this and the impact to services. We recommend making alternative arrangements, or consider working from home where possible."

Replacement buses are being made available where possible.

New Zealand
Transport
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:53
Businessman took wage subsidy despite believing company would survive without - won't pay it back
2
Ardern denies claim there is Covid-19 community transmission when pressed by Muller
3
Person tested for Covid-19 after compassionate leave not responding to Ministry of Health
4
Pascall Eskimos lollies to be renamed over diversity concerns
5
Doomsday cult leader jailed for 64 years after deaths of two girls
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Former employee gets home detention for stealing $225,000 from Defence Force

Green Party wants all prisoners to have the vote, not just those serving less than three years

Northland school put in lockdown as search for 'dangerous' teen continues
00:31

Three charged over alleged Comanchero money laundering operation