Wellington commuters warned train disruptions will affect morning rush hour

There is commuter chaos in Wellington this evening due to a mechanical issue with train carriages that will carry over into the morning rush.

Commuters at Wellington train station. Source: 1 NEWS

A number of train services had to be cancelled during peak hour, as thousands of workers headed home this evening.

According to Metlink Wellington, services are not running to timetable on all lines and commuters should, "please consider alternative transport where possible."

Your playlist will load after this ad

TransDev has confirmed to 1 NEWS that, "during routine maintenance today a mechanical issue was discovered on one of the carriages. TransDev are not able to say what the issue is at this stage.

"As a result, all carriages need to be inspected as they arrive into Wellington. This covers the entire EMU fleet."

Metlink Wellington says, "this disruption to services will affect tomorrow mornings peak service, we are still working through the full details of this and the impact to services. We recommend making alternative arrangements, or consider working from home where possible."