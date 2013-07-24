Wellington commuters delayed by two-truck crash in Upper Hutt

Source:
A two-truck crash has closed part of State Highway 2 at Upper Hutt and police are warning Wellington-bound commuters to expect delays.
The accident happened near the Totara Park intersection about 5am. One driver was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
The southbound lane was closed and traffic is being diverted through Upper Hutt.
"This detour will add time to journeys and delays are expected," police said in a statement.
