Wellington city councillor 'furious' after duck pond polluted with paint

A Wellington City councillor said she’s “furious” with those responsible for polluting waters at the Botanic Garden duck pond this morning.

It is believed that the liquid is paint. Source: 1 NEWS

“This severely damages our environment and puts people as well as flora and fauna at risk,” said councillor Teri O’Neill.

A Greater Wellington Regional Council spokesperson confirmed that nearby painters had spilled paint which entered a storm water drain.

“Our storm water drains connect up to the environment, so it is really important that the community are mindful of what goes down them,” the spokesperson said.

“The paint will end up in the harbour, I’m furious with the people that tipped the 2L of paint,” said O’Neill.

“We will be following up with the company to ensure they have appropriate training and spill kits for their workers to deal with accident like this,” said the GWRC spokesperson.

Roseneath woman Amanda Stone was walking through the Wellington Botanic Gardens this morning when she discovered the duck pond had turned white.

The pond was turned white because of the liquid. Source: 1 NEWS

“It was spread all over the duck pond, even the ducks were swimming in it,” she said.

As a frequent visitor to the gardens, Stone said she’s never seen anything like it before and was disappointed.

Stone reiterated the council's message.