Wellington City Council reverses breastfeeding ban at public pools

Source:  1 NEWS

Wellington City Council has announced women will once again be allowed to breastfeed at public swimming pools in the city, after last month's decision to ban it. 

Rebecca Robertson was told off earlier this year for breastfeeding her son in a public pool. Source: Seven Sharp

Earlier this year, a woman was told to get out of a council pool in Wellington because she was found to be breastfeeding her 20-month-old toddler. 

Rebecca Robertson was asked to leave the Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre in Kilbirnie by a staff member in May as it breached their food and beverage policy. 

The Council had implemented the ban last month because of pool water quality standards and the heightened risk of vomiting.

While the Council had reviewed its process in order to make sure the policy in place was appropriate, in a statement released today, they have since spoken to other regional councils to see how they deal with the matter. 

"There doesn’t appear to be any consistency among councils about breastfeeding in pools. However Auckland and Christchurch City Councils do allow mothers to breastfeed their babies in the pool, and our policy was out of step with this approach," says Council spokesperson Amy Carter

The council says they want to respect a mother's right to breastfeed and ensure parents and caregivers have the best time possible when visiting the pools. 

