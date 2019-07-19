Wellington City Council 'operating like a Soviet-satellite state' over Shelly Bay plans, Sir Peter Jackson says

Sir Peter Jackson has again entered the fracas over the Shelly Bay development plans after claiming Wellington City Council is "operating like a soviet-satellite state" with "little to no regard" for New Zealand law.



The Kiwi director came out swinging after he was entirely shut out of having a say on the proposed project.

In a statement to TVNZ1's Breakfast, Jackson blasted the development's designs, saying it "looks like a cluster of Soviet apartments."



"I guess it should be no surprise that Wellington City Council is operating like a Soviet-satellite state as they attempt shove this through the system with little to no regard for NZ law," he said.



"The real victims here are the thousands of Taranaki iwi who have had their land taken, against their will. They have watched the Wellington City Council turn a wilful blind-eye, abandoning any pretence of moral integrity, as they sneakily enabled this modern day land grab.

"It's disgusting on so many levels."

However, mayor Justin Lester earlier told 1 NEWS the city is short of 4000 homes and the Shelly Bay development would help contribute to that, adding that he was open to a discussion with the movie mogul.