Wellington City Council lifts breastfeeding ban in pools enforced earlier this year

Wellington City Council has done a U-turn on its swimming pool breastfeeding ban.

In May, Rebecca Robertson was breastfeeding her 20-month-old son in the shallows of Kilbirnie pool when she was told by a staff member to get out.

At the time, the council said breastfeeding posed a contamination risk.

City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said Robertson's experience prompted a review of the pool breastfeeding policy, which had been overturned because it did not stack up.

"Council staff looked into the science behind the ban and it wasn't really able to stack up, because regurgitation or vomiting can happen at any age.

"It's no more likely for a baby breastfed in the pool as for any other baby or toddler or swimmer. So really, it wasn't a policy based on science or reality."

Ms Fitzsimons said the ban had never been challenged before, and it was great news it had been overturned.

"It was really helpful and brave of Wellington mum Rebecca Robertson to stand up and say, look this isn't good enough, babies deserve to be fed when they need to be fed."

"Not every breastfeeding mum is going to want to feed the baby in the pool. But it's really important to get the choice."

She said it was important mothers felt accepted at public places.

"Being a new mum can be really socially isolating and lonely. So it's important that mums and babies can go to the pool for the morning and babies can be fed when they need to be."