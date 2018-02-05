Wellington CBD motorway crash causes peak hour traffic chaos

Source:
A crash has blocked a lane of State Highway 1 near the entrance to Wellington's Terrace Tunnel.
The crash scene near the Terrace Tunnel.
Source: Twitter: NZTA
NZTA says the crash on the SH1 Urban Motorway northbound happened at 5.25pm.
It's blocking the left northbound lane just after the Terrace Tunnel and motorists are being advised to expect delays.
An ambulance on the scene has reported one person suffering whiplash who was involved in the crash.
