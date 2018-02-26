Wellington CBD clock tower hides an unusual apartment - and it's yours for $450 a week

A rather unusual listing has popped up on TradeMe for an apartment inside the clock tower of a well-known Wellington CBD building.

An apartment inside 33 Hunter Street's clock tower is up for rent. Source: TradeMe/Google Streetview

The one-bedroom apartment is split over three levels inside the highest point of the Quest Wellington building at 33 Hunter Street.

The wedge-shaped building at the corner of Hunter Street and Lambton Quay will be familiar to many Wellingtonians.

The living room of an apartment for rent on TradeMe is the inside of the clocktower in the Quest building at 33 Hunter Street, Wellington. Source: TradeMe

The middle level of the apartment features glass clocks on all four of its walls.

The clock is not currently ticking, although it's understood there are plans by the body corporate the get it working again.