Wellington candidate explains why he floated idea for letting women swim topless at public pools

A candidate running for the Wellington City Council has explained to Seven Sharp why he suggested women should be allowed to swim topless at public pools.

Thomas Morgan – who is standing in the election in the Paekawakawa/Southern Ward as an independent candidate – says he pitched the policy to "stimulate conversation".

"I hate to say it, but it isn't important to me personally at all - it just happens to be a useful topic for an election.

"It's an election stir if you like, so I'm completely on the fence on the whole topic," Mr Morgan said.

Asked if it was the wisest decision to admit his tactic, Mr Morgan attempted to defend his confession.

"Well I'm behind it in some ways because I do think it's a genuine topic to discuss and there's a bit of a movement going on down here in Wellington, there was a protest last summer."

Mr Morgan says his idea has received a "mixed response".

However, he refuted the idea that as a man maybe he shouldn't be getting involved in "women's issues".