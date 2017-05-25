Wellington Cable Car lights up in support of Manchester attack victims

The Union Flag has lit up the Wellington Cable Car as a mark of respect for those killed and injured in the Manchester attack, with passengers making special trips to see the illuminated tunnel.

Wellington Cable Car tunnel displays the Union Flag in support of Manchester attack victims. Source: Supplied

Wellington Cable Car passenger service manager Matthew Hardy said the tunnel was lit up yesterday morning to show they "were thinking of the people and to show our support".

Some passengers have ridden the Cable Car today especially to witness the lights, some with links to Manchester, where 22 people died in a suicide bombing after an Ariana Grande concert on Monday (local time).

"One lady was quite emotional. She told the driver she had come to see it. She was quite impressed when she came through the tunnel," Mr Hardy said.

The image of the Union Flag emblazoned tunnel has spread quickly through Facebook after it was posted on the Wellington Cable Car page.

The New Zealand High Commission in London shared the image, captioning it: "Sending a message of solidarity from back home."

Simon Fleisher wrote on the post: "My Brother-in-law lives in Manchester and it means a lot... to know that people are thinking of them."

The Union Flag lights will likely be up for another day, said Mr Hardy.

Other cities showed their support after the attack by projecting the Union Jack onto landmarks and monuments, such as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Orlando Eye, the Petrin Tower in Prague and Central Station in Amsterdam.