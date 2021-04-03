TODAY |

Wellington bus drivers to strike tomorrow, calling for better pay and conditions

Source:  1 NEWS

Wellington bus drivers are walking off the job tomorrow, striking for a full 24 hours. 

Wellington bus (file photo). Source: rnz.co.nz

The strike comes after New Zealand Tramways and Public Passenger Transport Employee's Union members voted 204-2 to take industrial action during a meeting last Wednesday amid a pay and working conditions dispute with NZ Bus. 

Negotiations with the transport operator broke down last month after NZ Bus signalled plans to change its union agreement to be in line with that held with Auckland union members. 

Union secretary Kevin O’Sullivan said last week that while the Auckland agreement has a higher base rate, it has “minimal penal rates, one week less annual leave, far fewer protections for hours of work and less fair disciplinary procedures.” 

Wellington City Transport Ltd and Cityline NZ Ltd routes through Kilbirnie, Karori, Kaiwharwharra and Eastbourne will be affected. 

The strike kicks off from 4 am tomorrow and will be “continuous”, the union says.

New Zealand
Transport
Wellington
