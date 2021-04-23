TODAY |

Wellington bus drivers to resume strike if 'fair' pay offer not returned by next week

Wellington bus drivers have voted to resume strike action if their employer, NZ Bus, does not return to the table with a "fair" offer by next week.

Wellington bus drivers striking in April 2021, after refusing demands from operator NZ Bus to sign a collective agreement. Source: 1 NEWS

The Tramways Union said drivers have rejected the company's attempt to change their terms and conditions, with offers of one-off incentives.

Union secretary Kevin O'Sullivan said the vote was not a surprise. "Members don't want to give up their rates and allowances - these are the parts of the agreement that give them some control over their work lives and their health and safety."

He accused the company of using "bullying tactics with its so-called indefinite lockout" followed by "a bribe" with a one-off payment.

"Neither has worked because our members know how important their conditions are to their long-term take home pay and to their ability to manage their work lives."

He said the employer needed to come back to the table with "a fair deal based on the current agreement".

Last month, drivers staged a one-day strike to protest over the lack of progress on their pay talks, after which NZ Bus served about 100 employees with lockout notices.

A day later, the Employment Court ruled that the lockout was unlawful and the drivers returned to work.

Since then, both sides have been in private mediation talks.

Services on some routes stopped at 9am today as union members met to discuss the latest offer.

They were due to resume around 3pm.

