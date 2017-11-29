Wellington bus drivers halting 500 services for industrial talks

Source:
Wellington bus users are advised to expect disruption with 500 bus drivers halting services this morning for industrial talks.
The stoppage will begin at 9am, with drivers meeting to discuss the next steps in their protests against Wellington Regional Council.
The council changed its passengers bus service provider in May from NZ Bus to Tranzit Group.
Drivers say the council failed to safeguard existing jobs and wages for staff when they made that change.
