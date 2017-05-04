Wellington bus drivers expecting pay cuts after council budgets $7 million for tender process

The Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff says the tender documents set very clear standards for the buses, including their size, the engine type and even the fabric of the seats.



But Mr Wagstaff says the one thing that's not protected "in a process that ranks cost as the number one priority" is the cost of labour.



He says the councillors will opt for a bid that reduces wages and conditions, because the lowest and most attractive bids will have the lowest labour costs.



The head of NZTA and the Transport Minister have told the union that there's no barrier, legal or otherwise, to prevent the council from taking measures to maintain conditions for drivers.



Documents released under the Official Information Act show the council has budgeted $7m to oversee the tender process, which is about $10,000 for each driver.

