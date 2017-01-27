 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Wellington building owner calls for power to force tenants out so quake strengthening can be sped up

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Wellington building owner and engineer says local government should have the power to force tenants out of buildings so earthquake strengthening work can be done quickly.

Building owners and engineers fear there won't be enough time or workers to get Wellington's unreinforced masonry buildings up to standard.

The Government gave owners of Wellington's unreinforced masonry buildings one year to get them up to standard.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Government this week gave building owners in high-risk quake areas 12 months to secure facades and parapets.

Building owner and engineer Maurice Clark says the work is technical and detailed.

"Some of the earlier fix ups which were done, even in Christchurch, all failed because they weren't done properly," Mr Clark told 1 NEWS.

He says local government should have the power to force tenants out of buildings, so the work can be done quickly.

But he says there's simply not enough people in the region to do the tricky work, which can take months.

While 50 per cent of the work's cost will be subsided, it's still very expensive, and it's just a fraction of the cost and the work needed to get earthquake prone buildings up to code.

Of the 300 buildings needing masonry reinforced, 250 are in Wellington city.

Mayor Justin Lester admits there is a big job ahead, but is confident all the work will get done in time.

He says the council will support those struggling to meet the deadline, but on a case-by-case basis.

Related

Wellington

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:28
2
Nadal beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 in their semi-final match.

Nadal edges Grigor Dimitrov advancing to Aussie Open final against old rival Roger Federer

00:20
3
A group of mates in Canberra turned a backyard into an epic waterpark.

Watch: Aussie larrikins come up with the greatest slip and slide in history

00:29
4
The huge fire engine was responding to a call outside the RNAF Base when it rolled in Whenuapai last night.

Watch: Fire fighters rush to turn an Air Force fire engine after it rolled on an Auckland road

00:21
5
Tui put on a show with a one-legged squat and one-handed push-ups before diving off the Wellington waterfront.

Watch: Chiselled Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui shows up Aussies with epic front flip dabbing bomb

02:04
The Government gave owners of Wellington's unreinforced masonry buildings one year to get them up to standard.

Wellington building owner calls for power to force tenants out so quake strengthening can be sped up

Building owners and engineers fear there won't be enough time or workers to meet the Government's 12 month deadline.

00:16
Homes are being evacuated near the ACME Industries building in Upper Hutt due to the ferocity of the blaze.

Video: Massive factory fire put out in Upper Hutt after plumes of black smoke billow into sky

Smoke from the ACMA industries factory prompted dozens of 111 calls just after 7pm.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:52
The young man filming this video wasn't going to let NZ Police officers take his dad, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Watch: Waikato cops subject to tirade of abuse while carrying out arrest warrant

"I think the three officers present remained calm, collected and professional throughout," their Sergeant said.


01:55
Russia won't allow single parents or gay couples to adopt, and NZ won't agree to their terms.

NZ cutting adoption ties with Russia after failed negotiations

25 families had been hoping to bring children from Russia – but many had given up and adopted from Asian countries instead.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ