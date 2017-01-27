Wellington building owner calls for power to force tenants out so quake strengthening can be sped up

A Wellington building owner and engineer says local government should have the power to force tenants out of buildings so earthquake strengthening work can be done quickly.

Building owners and engineers fear there won't be enough time or workers to get Wellington's unreinforced masonry buildings up to standard.

The Government this week gave building owners in high-risk quake areas 12 months to secure facades and parapets.

Building owner and engineer Maurice Clark says the work is technical and detailed.

"Some of the earlier fix ups which were done, even in Christchurch, all failed because they weren't done properly," Mr Clark told 1 NEWS.

He says local government should have the power to force tenants out of buildings, so the work can be done quickly.

But he says there's simply not enough people in the region to do the tricky work, which can take months.

While 50 per cent of the work's cost will be subsided, it's still very expensive, and it's just a fraction of the cost and the work needed to get earthquake prone buildings up to code.

Of the 300 buildings needing masonry reinforced, 250 are in Wellington city.

Mayor Justin Lester admits there is a big job ahead, but is confident all the work will get done in time.