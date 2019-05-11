Wellington brings in Australian team to fix train maintenance woes

A transport engineering team from Australia is coming to Wellington to try and speed up rail network maintenance, which has been causing delays and shorter trains.

The improvement programme, in a partnership between Transdev Wellington and Hyundai-Rotem Wellington is expected to make improvements to the service within six months.

Greater Wellington Regional Council's Sustainable Transport Committee Chair, Councillor Barbara Donaldson said maintenance backlogs at the Wellington depot means train operator Transdev is struggling to even get the base requirement out for service.

"Many of our customers have been experiencing cancellations because of maintenance issues with shorter trains operating instead of the four, six or eight cars that should be out on the lines.

"These trains are ratepayer assets and we need them to be maintained to a high standard so passengers remain safe and the public gets value for money," she said.

She said the programme, which will run in three 100 day blocks, will affect all lines in the Wellington region.

The team of five experts are from Transport Engineering - Australia's largest rolling stock technical advisor.

Ms Donaldson said the depot in Wellington has the right equipment and staff to meet their requirements, but it's the processes that have been the problem.