Wellington boy, 13, missing for 10 days prompts police social media appeal

Police have taken to social media to appeal for public help to find a 13-year-old Wellington boy missing for 10 days.
Wellington District Police have posted on Facebook, saying they're looking for Jamie Bradshaw who was last seen on May 5.
"Have you seen Jamie?" the police ask.
He is known to frequent the Hutt Valley and Wellington area, the police wrote.
"If you know where Jamie is, please private message us, call Wellington police on 04 381 2700, or provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111," the post read.