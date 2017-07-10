 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Wellington benefactor gifts $50 million for new children's hospital

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Property developer Mark Dunajtschik has gifted $50 million to build a new children's hospital in Wellington, in an act described by the Government as "unparalleled" generosity.

Baby in hospital.

Baby in hospital (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The announcement was made this morning as an agreement was signed between Mr Dunajtschik and the Capital and Coast DHB.

The new hospital for the Wellington region is expected to be around 7,000 square metres, three floors, and include 50 inpatient hospital beds.

"Mr Dunajtschik is a very successful businessman with a very big heart and his offer to build a new children's hospital for Wellington is extraordinarily generous," Health Minister Dr Jonathan Coleman said in a statement.

"While gestures on this scale are not unheard of, they are extremely rare.

"Mr Dunajtschik has said his philosophy is that people blessed with a sound mind and body can look after themselves, but those born with or suffering illness and disability need our support.

"Although he has been a substantial benefactor in the areas of health, sport and education for forty years, this latest act of 'giving back' is unparalleled."

The new hospital will benefit 4,000 children admitted to child health services at Wellington Regional Hospital, and more than 5,000 children attending outpatient appointments, each year.

The new hospital will be situated in the Wellington Region Hospital campus, with construction expected to begin early next year and take around 18 months to compete.

Related

Health

01:59
William Burton was left blind, deaf and severely brain-damaged after a meningitis went undiagnosed.

Health and disability commissioner criticises Wellington hospital for baby’s misdiagnosis
02:36

Wellington hospital braces for Sevens mania
00:25

Wellington murder-accused held in hospital

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:35
1
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

Givealitte page started for Auckland truckie attacked by mob of boyracers

2

Pizza delivery man smashed on the back of the head, knocked unconscious and robbed of $20 and pizza in Auckland

01:40
3

'Huge concern' after sick child turned away from multiple Waikato health clinics - Dr Lance O'Sullivan


00:35
4
The weather presenter had a hard time keeping it together herself as she carried on with her forecast.

TV journalists hold back laughs after accidentally making sexual innuendo

00:35
5
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

Auckland truck driver assaulted by group of angry boy racers

01:40

'Huge concern' after sick child turned away from multiple Waikato health clinics - Dr Lance O'Sullivan

"It's an experience I don't think any New Zealand family should have to go through," says the Northland GP.

06:20
Mr Peters says the Green's owe NZ first "an apology" over their co-leader's comments.

Winston Peter's labels Green Party 'raging hypocrites' but won't definitely rule out coalition with them

Mr Peters says Green’s owe NZ first an apology over co-leader’s "racist" accusation.

NZFirst supporters bussed into Palmerston North to be told everything is not well in the regions.

NZ First hits back at Metiria Turei's comments on immigration approach, puts coalition into question

"My warning to the Greens is don't call New Zealand First racist."

01:01
The All Blacks' first-five missed several chances to give his side a win over the past two Tests.

'Stats mean nothing' – Steve Hansen defends Beauden Barrett over missed kicks against Lions

The All Blacks' first-five missed several chances to give his side a series win.

There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

It was reported Grant Dalton requested equipment from the French to fix the boat, but were refused.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ