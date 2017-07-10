Wellington benefactor gifts $50 million for new children's hospital

Property developer Mark Dunajtschik has gifted $50 million to build a new children's hospital in Wellington, in an act described by the Government as "unparalleled" generosity.

Baby in hospital (file picture). Source: istock.com

The announcement was made this morning as an agreement was signed between Mr Dunajtschik and the Capital and Coast DHB.

The new hospital for the Wellington region is expected to be around 7,000 square metres, three floors, and include 50 inpatient hospital beds.

"Mr Dunajtschik is a very successful businessman with a very big heart and his offer to build a new children's hospital for Wellington is extraordinarily generous," Health Minister Dr Jonathan Coleman said in a statement.



"While gestures on this scale are not unheard of, they are extremely rare.



"Mr Dunajtschik has said his philosophy is that people blessed with a sound mind and body can look after themselves, but those born with or suffering illness and disability need our support.



"Although he has been a substantial benefactor in the areas of health, sport and education for forty years, this latest act of 'giving back' is unparalleled."

The new hospital will benefit 4,000 children admitted to child health services at Wellington Regional Hospital, and more than 5,000 children attending outpatient appointments, each year.