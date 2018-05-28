 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Wellington battered by the weather overnight, winds of up to 120kmh predicted

share

Daniel Faitaua 

Breakfast Newsreader

It could be a stormy day in the capital to start the working week.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Weather News

Daniel Faitaua

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy explains a new campaign to stamp out racism in NZ.

Dame Susan Devoy asks other staff to 'do the right thing' and step aside


2

Wellingtonians to weather coldest night of the year

3

Live stream: Breakfast

4

Man and heavily-pregnant woman involved in accident after collision with stag in Dunedin

00:37
5
The outcome of the government's NCEA review includes taking potential radical changes to NCEA Level one to public consultation.

Big ideas to shake-up NCEA released for public consultation, 'to challenge thinking and provoke debate' - Education Minister

00:20
Two 24-hour strikes will be held in July, after the union rejected a payment of $2000, and pay rise.

Nurses to walk off the job twice over staffing shortages and low pay

New Zealand Nurses Organisation members have voted to strike for 24 hours on June 5 and again on June 12 after an employment agreement with DHBs could not be reached.


02:04
The medals went missing while they were on load to the South Canterbury RSA.

Family heartbroken after discovering RSA lost loaned war medals

Six medals belonging to the late World War Two veteran Walter Smith were loaned to the RSA in Timaru.

Wellingtonians to weather coldest night of the year

MetService has forecast the temperature to drop below four degrees in the capital overnight.

Survivor NZ recap: A big move sees the balance of power shift and Josh makes an emotional revelation

With huge prize money on the line, the new season of Survivor NZ sees the castaways playing the game harder than ever.


02:14
Scientists are growing simplified versions of human brain tissue in labs in the search for a cure.

'A pressing need' - Ethical debate raised over growing 'mini-brains' in search for a cure for neurological disorders

Scientists are growing simplified versions of human brain tissue in labs in the search for a cure.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 